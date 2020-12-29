Brit Manuela Flaunts Incredible Figure In A Tiny String Bikini: ‘All Good Vibes Here’

Brit Manuela wowed her fans while clad in a barely-there bikini that showed more than it covered. The post was added to her Instagram page on December 28, and it included a series of images that saw her in the same, sexy attire.

In the first photo in the set, Brit leaned her chest forward, resting both hands on the concrete. She was partially submerged a pool that was surrounded by tall palm trees. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Miami, Florida, where it looked to be a perfect day. Brit popped her booty back and looked to the side, showing off her amazing body in a tiny, purple bikini. The second image in the deck captured the model turned the other way. The next few photos showed the model posing at several different angles, ensuring her audience was treated to a great view of her fit figure.

A tag in the post indicated that her outfit was from Oh Polly Swim. The top of her suit had a set of thin, spaghetti straps that were tight on her shoulders and left her muscular arms on display. It was worn low on her chest, showing off her ample bust and bare collar. The middle of the garment had a set of thin strings between her chest, and they trailed down the middle of her defined abs.

The bottoms of the suit were just as hot. The front was worn low on her hips, and it had a pair of floss-like sides that were worn high on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The high-rise design of the bottoms also left her trim thighs on display. Some of the images treated fans to a great view of the back of the suit, which boasted a cheeky, thong cut. Brit shielded her eyes from the sun with a baseball cap and wore her long, dark locks down and wet.

In the caption of the update, Brit mentioned that there were “all good vibes,” and she added a purple heart to the end of her comment. Within a matter of hours, the update has accrued more than 79,000 likes and 800-plus comments.

“I want this bikini and UR BOD. You are a queen,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“The first and second to last got me feeling SOME. TYPE. OF. WAY,” a second social media user wrote.

“Girl you just broke the dang internet,” a third follower complimented.

“Girl you are cute and beautiful and pretty and absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” one more chimed in with a few hearts.