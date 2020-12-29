Bri Teresi Poses Topless & Shows Off Sandy Buns At The Beach

Bri Teresi sizzled in the most recent photo that was added to her popular Instagram page. The NSFW shot came three days after Christmas, and it instantly earned the attention of many of her 1.1 million fans.

The image captured the model posing seductively at the beach. There was sparkly sand and a stretch of water as far as the eye could see. Bri knelt in the sand and turned her figure in profile. She popped her booty back to accentuate her curves as she met the camera lens with an alluring stare. Bri went scantily clad for the photo op, leaving virtually nothing to the imagination with her sultry look.

Bri rolled her top down to her hips. She held her arms over her chest, covering what was necessary to meet Instagram’s nudity guidelines while still showing plenty of skin for her adoring followers. The sexy look also left her bronzed shoulders, arms, and back in full view of the camera.

Bri appeared to have ditched her bottoms as well, although her position made it difficult to make out exactly what she wore. The model treated her audience to a view of her buns, and the pose also highlighted her trim thighs. Keeping with the casual theme, Bri went barefoot for the photo op.

She wore her long, blond hair parted on the side, and her tresses spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the post, Bri wrote that she is ready for some warmer weather, especially since it has been so cold in northern California. She also made sure to tag her photographer, giving credit for snapping the sizzling shot.

It has not taken long for fans to take notice of the most recent addition to Bri’s page, and it’s earned more than 12,000 likes and 340 comments. Some social media users commented on her fit figure, while a few more confessed that they are ready for warmer weather, too. Others struggled to find the right words and used emoji instead to express their feelings.

“Looks like you have got your hands full. So beautiful. Do you love going to the beach?” one follower asked, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Dang girl you are cute and beautiful and pretty and absolutely stunning and gorgeous and you got me fall for you,” another follower exclaimed.

“What a beautiful and gorgeous babe,” a third gushed alongside a few flames.

“Absolutely stunning sweetheart. Wow,” one more added.