Gabby Allen Shows Off Bodacious Booty In Thong Bikini

Reality television star Gabby Allen knows how to rock a bikini, and she often shows just how good she can make bathing suits look on her Instagram page. On Tuesday, she shared a selfie that saw her looking smoking hot in a thong bikini that put her derrière on display.

Gabby’s swimsuit had brown and black animal spots on a white background. The top had triangle-shaped cups. The bottoms were skimpy with sides pulled high on her hips.

Gabby’s hair was down and tossed to one side. For accessories, she wore a pair of hoop earrings and a ring with a dark stone. The popular influencer’s manicure included a two-tone, black-and-white design.

The former Love Island contestant was in a bathroom for the selfie. She posed in front of a large mirror above a beige marble counter. Another mirror was situated on the other side of the room. Two stools were placed under the counter, and lockers could be seen on both sides of the room. The floor was covered in off-white tiles.

With her back to the mirror, Gabby stood with her legs parted while she turned her torso to snap the picture. With a serious look on her face, she held her phone at shoulder level to give her followers a nice look at all of her curves. The image was cropped at her knees, and her booty was the focal point as the pose highlighted her pert cheeks. Also on display was her toned thighs and flat tummy. Her bustline was also visible. Her tanned skin looked flawless in the lighting, and it popped against the neutral colors in the room.

In the caption, Gabby wrote that her New Year’s resolution was to work on her booty.

Her followers were impressed with how good she looked, and many told her so.

“Beautiful young lady,” one Instagram user commented.

“Looks fine and natural to me!!” wrote a second follower, adding several flame and a thumbs up emoji.

“[L]ove how you’re so real,” a third fan chimed in.

“Guuurl.. that’s insane,” added a fourth admirer with pink and red heart emoji.

Earlier in the month, Gabby shared a snap that saw her rocking a western-themed outfit. She sported a long orange dress that had a halter-style neck. She wore a gold chain belt cinched around her waist. She lifted the bottom of the dress over her knees to reveal her toned legs in a pair of cowboy boots covered with brown and black spots.