Hoda Kotb & Al Roker Will Host A Reimagined ‘Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration’

NBC will welcome the new year with The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration, which will be hosted by Hoda Kotb and Al Roker as well as feature musical performances and special celebrity guests. The event, scheduled to air on January 1, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be presented by Honda in a reimagined way due to restrictions on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the past, more than 700,000 spectators lined the 5.5-mile parade route in Pasadena, but in 2021, viewers will enjoy the pageantry from home.

Many of the same things viewers love about the Rose Parade, including its history, participants, volunteers, and of course, the gorgeous flowers, will remain, per an NBC press release.

The cancellation of the Rose Parade has only happened three times previously, during the World War II years of 1942, 1943, and 1945, reported News 4 Jax.

The 2021 telecast will mark Al’s 24th anniversary as host and the eighth time for Hoda.

This will be the 94th anniversary of NBC broadcasting the telecast. The press release stated that it began as a radio program in 1927 and continued until the advent of television in 1954.

NBC

This special will include past Rose Parade Grand Marshals Emeril Lagasse and Gary Sinise.

For over 30 years, Gary has advocated for America’s servicemen and women. This began in the early ’80s with his support of Vietnam veterans and continued into the ’90s in support of the Disabled American Veterans organization, raising awareness and support for our wounded service members, reported The Association of the United States Army. The actor, best known for his work in the film Forrest Gump, will open the show.

Emeril will reflect on his time as Grand Marshal in 2008 when the theme was Passport to the World’s Celebrations and paid tribute to festivities from around the globe, reported the Press-Telegram. Other than riding in the parade, Emeril also tossed the coin before the 94th Rose Bowl Game in January 2008.

This celebration will also feature musical performances by singer and songwriter Sheryl Crow, country superstar Mickey Guyton, singer-songwriter Tori Kelly, multi-platinum country trio Lady A, country group Rascal Flatts, and Nashville-based, soul-singing husband and wife duo the War and Treaty.

The show will also feature marching band performances, special Rose Bowl football game highlights, equestrians, floats from years’ past, and a behind-the-scenes look into the making of a floral float.

Celebrity guest appearances will include Daddy Yankee, actress Shanola Hampton, Olympian Laurie Hernandez, former NFL player Matt Leinart, multi-award-winning actress Rita Moreno, actress Dascha Polanco, and Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully.