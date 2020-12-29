‘One Piece’ Chapter 1000 Spoilers, Recap: Oden’s Journal Reveals Who Will Defeat Kaido And Save Wano

One Piece Chapter 1000 has finally featured the highly-anticipated battle between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. However, Luffy wouldn’t be facing the strongest creature in the world alone. While Kaido has Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin by his side, Luffy would be joined by other four members of the Worst Generation – Roronoa Zoro, Eustass “Captain” Kid, Killer, Trafalgar D. Water Law – in the epic war at Onigashima.

Though most fans are surprised to see the members of the Worst Generation teaming up against two of the Four Emperors of the Sea, it seems like the alliance has long been predicted to happen. One Piece Chapter 1000 also featured Yamato revealing the content of the late Lord Kozuki Oden’s journal to Kozuki Momonosuke and Shinobu. According to the journal, Oden predicted the arrival of the Worst Generation to the New World to defeat Kaido.

“A little more than 20 years from now, a group of powerful pirates shouldering the burden of the next era will advance to the New World. If by any chance I have already passed on, they will be the ones to take down Kaido!”

At first, Yamato thought that Oden was talking about his friend Portgas D. Ace. It was revealed in the previous chapter that Ace also went to the Land of Wano to take the head of Kaido. However, during that time, the strongest creature in the world was on an expedition with his crew. After hearing about Ace’s death, Yamato realized that Oden was really referring to Luffy.

The fight between the two Yonkos and the Worst Generation would undeniably be epic. Though the Worst Generation currently holds the upper hand in terms of number, Kaido and Big Mom have the advantage when it comes to battle power. Before the battle started, the two Yonkos taunted the Straw Hat Pirates captain. They mocked him for talking about becoming the Pirate King and Linlin also commanded him to apologize for destroying her castle.

Luffy didn’t let their insults get into his head. He calmly walked past the two Emperors of the Sea and headed to the location of the Nine Red Scabbards. One Piece Chapter 1000 confirmed that Kinemon, Denjiro, Kiku, Izo, Raizo, Inuarashi, Ashura Doji, Kawamatsu the Kappa, and Nekomamushi suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Kaido. Upon seeing Luffy, Kinemon started to cry and tell him and he wouldn’t be able to show his face to his master in the “other world.” Kinemon begged Luffy to shoulder their burden and save the Land of Wano.

Without a second thought, Luffy agreed to Kinemon’s request, saying he would save his friend’s country at all costs. After Law used his devil fruit ability to bring the Nine Red Scabbards to a safe location, the Strawhat Pirates captain turned his attention to the enemies and attacked Kaido with Gear 3rd Gomu Gomu no Red Roc.

Everyone was surprised by his powerful attack and how it successfully sent the strongest creature in the world to the ground. Luffy then told Kaido and Big Mom that he’s the man who will become the next Pirate King.