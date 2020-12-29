Jade Grobler Flaunts Her Cheeky Booty At The Beach

Jade Grobler took to her Instagram page on Monday, December 28, to share a racy update that highlighted her enviable curves. The new post showed the South African model flaunting her perky booty in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit.

Jade sported a white bikini that flaunted her assets. While the front side of the bandeau-style top was not so visible in the snapshot, it was seen in another Instagram post.

The garment was cut so small that it barely contained her ample chest. Notably, the swimwear boasted triangle cups that were worn in a certain way. The base of the cups formed a tiny circle along her cleavage, and the strings were crisscrossed over her midriff, then tied around her back. The thick halter-style strap was worn over her chest.

She wore the matching pair. The thong’s low-cut waistline exposed a lot of skin, particularly around her flat tummy and abs. Thin straps made up the waistband and clung to her waist, highlighting its slenderness. The back portion showcased her round buns.

In the first snap, Jade posed in the middle of the frame with her backside directed to the camera. The surrounding scenery revealed stunning views of the ocean with small waves. The sky with pink and yellow hues caused by the sunset was also evident in the background.

Despite the beautiful scenery, many viewers were more focused on her cheeky display. She stretched her left arm and moved it away from her body as she gazed at the camera, smiling. The bright sunshine enveloped her body, and it made her skin glow.

For the occasion, Jade wore her blond hair down with a heavy side part. Her locks were styled straight and let the strands hang over her shoulders with the ends grazing her bust.

Instead of expressing her thoughts in words, Jade dropped a sunflower emoji in the caption. According to the geotag, she was at Seventeen Seventy, a small coastal town in the Gladstone Region in Queensland. She also added a tag for the online magazine, Untamed Roamer, in the pic.

In less than 24 hours, the new share gained more than 20,800 likes, and over 280 of her admirers wrote various messages in the comments section. Hundreds of fans raved over her daring display, and many of them also told her she looked so hot. Several other fans struggled with expressing their admiration for the model, opting to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“To be honest, you are a beach goddess,” gushed an admirer, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Great photo! I can’t tell if the sun is shining on you or your shining yourself. Much love,” wrote another fan.