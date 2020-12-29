Sommer Ray Flashes Full Booty In Tiny String Bikini, Tells Haters To Kiss It

It was all about the derrière for the fitness model in risqué new snaps.

Sommer Ray didn’t leave much to the imagination on Instagram this week when she flashed her booty in a skimpy string bikini. The Instagram fitness model shared a series of risqué photos with her 25.6 million followers on December 28 as she told her haters they could “kiss [her] a**.”

The 24-year-old posed in front of a plain pink background. She draped a matching customized jacket over her lower arms for the first snap as she flashed a big smile with her eyes closed. Sommer showed a lot of tanned skin in a light, multicolored floral-print bikini made up of a plunging top and tiny bottoms with thin straps over both hips that she pulled up in line with her navel.

She had her long hair in a half up, half down style that covered her shoulders and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and two gold necklaces.

For the second shot, she gave the camera a sultry look with one hip cocked, before turning around for the third snap. She put the jacket on properly and pulled up the collar with both hands to show off multiple rings on each finger. She revealed that the bikini bottoms were a thong by flaunting all of her toned booty.

Sommer fully turned her back to the camera for the final two snaps and pulled the jacket up past her head to show the slogan on the back.

“My haters only have one advantage over me… they can kiss my a** I can’t,” it read, with several black stenciled flowers over the back and sleeves.

She noted in the caption that she’d painted it herself, and plenty of her fans shared praise in the comments section.

“You’re so inspiring and talented,” one person commented with a yellow heart emoji.

“Who else forgot to read the jacket?” another joked.

“Yep the jackets the first thing that caught my eye,” a third person quipped.

“Calling myself a hater,” a fourth comment read.

The upload was a huge hit. It amassed more than 1.6 million likes and 10,400-plus comments in less than 17 hours.

The star also wowed fans earlier this month when she rocked an all-leather ensemble for another set of snaps posted to social media. Sommer showed off her toned middle in a plunging brown crop top and black bottoms as she enjoyed a Bloody Mary cocktail.

She jokingly asked fans in the caption if it counted as salad as she licked the glass.