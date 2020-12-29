Meg Kylie Snaps A Selfie In A Black Bikini While Posing Next To Her Boyfriend

Meg Kylie stunned her fans today with a sexy new Instagram update. The Australian influencer rocked a tiny bikini that showcased her bodacious curves as she posed indoors for a mirror selfie next to her boyfriend.

In the new post, Meg was dressed in scanty swimwear inside a bathroom, standing in front of a mirror. She occupied one side of the frame, while her other half stood next to her. The model stood with her thighs closed as she leaned closer to her partner.

She had her phone in her left hand, angling the mobile device in front of her face. Her right arm was holding onto the door frame but was cut off from view. Her boyfriend, Stefan Chung, on the other hand, was preoccupied with something. He was seen holding his phone with both hands as he gazed down at the screen. Meg edited the picture where she added a polaroid frame.

The bombshell sported a minuscule bikini top with triangle-style cups that were cut so small they hardly covered her shapely chest. As a result, a hint of her underboob was on display. Despite the size, the cups were fully-lined and covered her nipples. The plunging neckline allowed her to showcase an ample amount of her cleavage, while the floss-like straps went over her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms. The scanty thong’s waistline sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin around her toned midsection down to her groin area. The cut accentuated her flat tummy, and its high leg cuts helped highlight her curvy hips, as well as her thighs. The color of her bathing suit was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

Meg wore her blond hair down with a center part as she opted for a straight hairstyle. She sported a long, gold necklace and painted her nails with white polish.

In the caption, Meg described Stefan as her “forever bae.” She also mentioned it was their second anniversary and tagged his Instagram page in the photo.

After a few hours of posting, the brand new social media share earned more than 9,900 likes and an upward of 40 comments. Fans and followers from all over the globe flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her fantastic figure, while countless others struggled with words and opted to use a mix of emoji.

“I knew you had a man, but it hurts more that you posted him,” an admirer wrote.

“Luckiest man in 2020!!” added another fan.

“The sexiest couple alive. Wow!” gushed a third follower.