Rachel Cook Shows Off Killer Figure In Skimpy Pink Bikini

Model Rachel Cook knows how to make a bikini look good, and her latest Instagram update proves it. On Monday, she uploaded a series of photos that saw her rocking a pink two-piece swimsuit that put her fabulous figure on display.

Rachel’s bathing suit was a classic bikini style. The top had triangle-shaped cups with straps that wrapped around her neck. The bottoms had a low front with side straps that sat low on her hips. The back was also cheeky, flashing her perky booty.

Rachel styled her hair in cornrow braids, and she accessorized with small earrings.

The popular influencer was in the ocean for the photo shoot. She appeared to be standing in shallow water, and it looked as though she had an entire section of the ocean to herself as no one else was insight. She was surrounded by choppy blue water. A few fluffy clouds were visible on the horizon.

Rachel flaunted her pert derrière in the first picture. With her back to the camera, she looked sideways, tilting her head downward. She held a white towel below her booty at the tops of her thighs, drawing all eyes to her rear end. The pose also put her shapely shoulders on display. Two dimples above her butt were visible as she stood with her back slightly arched. The ends of her braids dangled near her slim waist.

The beauty faced the camera in the second frame, which captured her from the front. She tilted her head back wearing a sultry expression on her face. With one hip cocked to the side, she called attention to her hourglass shape. Her ample chest and chiseled abs were a focal point.

In the caption, Rachel encouraged her followers to enjoy the little things.

Dozens of her admirers chimed in with plenty of compliments.

“Bikini bottoms never looked so good,” joked one fan.

“That’s one of the nicest backsides I’ve ever seen!! So hot! And beautiful!” wore one follower, adding several flame emoji.

“Such a beautiful girl,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“[L]ovely photo. I love your strong and confident look,” a fourth admirer added with heart-eye smiley face emoji.

Earlier in the month, Rachel flaunted her figure in a black ensemble that included a cowboy hat. The rest of her outfit included a halter top with a plunging neckline and long fringe on the bottom. She also sported a pair of chaps that had a low-rise waist. She was on her knees on a bed while striking several provocative poses.