Oprah Winfrey Celebrates BFF Gayle King’s 66th Birthday With Sweet Facetime Song And A Big Question

The two stars have been besties since 1976.

Oprah Winfrey celebrated her best friend Gayle King’s 66th birthday in a very 2020 way. The OWN head honcho took to Facetime to wish her bestie birthday greetings from afar amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new post shared on her Instagram page, Oprah and her longtime partner Steadman Graham were seen singing the “Happy Birthday” song to Gayle as she marked her milestone day. The talk show queen wore a Savage X Fenty sweatsuit as she belted out the traditional tune, and her longtime pal appeared thrilled by the gesture as she smiled widely on the other side of the screen.

When Oprah encouraged Gayle to “say that number girl,” the CBS This Morning co-anchor admitted that 66 sounds okay to her.

“I have no hangs ups about that,” Gayle said of her age. “Maybe I’ll feel something, Oprah, at 70.”

“I don’t think so, “Oprah replied. “I think the number is the number you carry inside your heart, inside your spirit….So what’s the number? How do you feel, how old do you feel?”

Gayle then revealed that she feels like she’s “40-something,” although her knees tell her a different story.

In the caption to her post, Oprah noted that this was the first time in years that she did not celebrate Gayle’s birthday with her in person, complete with a yellow theme to mark her BFF’s favorite color. The media mogul explained that until it is safe for them to be together again, the Facetimes will have to do. Oprah, who will turn 67 in January, added that Gayle has been her bestie since she was 22 years old.

In the comments section, many of Oprah’s followers reacted with sweet messages about the best friends and their beautiful relationship.

“Just love this beautiful friendship vibe,” one fan wrote.

“This is so super cool,” another added. “You two have always been my inspo when it comes to true friendship,” another added.

“This made me cry! Besties since 22! Amazing,” a third fan remarked.

Last year, Oprah revealed the secret to her long friendship with Gayle.

“The reason our friendship has worked for over 40 years, without arguments or fallouts, is that we’ve always been happy with our own lives,” the Emmy-winning talk show host revealed.

Oprah explained that “a true friend” will never be jealous of you or take advantage of you in any way.

“Ever since we met in 1976, we’ve been doing the same thing,” she wrote. “Listening. Talking. Laughing (a lot). Building dreams. Cheering. Being a shoulder to cry on. Speaking the truth. Being the truth.”