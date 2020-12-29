Tammy Hembrow Reveals Sideboob In Tiny Bikini While ‘Poolside Sipping’

The fitness model sizzled in a tiny two-piece.

Tammy Hembrow flashed her jaw-dropping curves in a stunning new poolside bikini photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The influencer and fitness model wowed in two sunny shots uploaded on December 28 as she matched swimwear with her daughter, Saskia.

In the first snap, Tammy revealed her tanned, chiseled abs and leaned on her left hand, revealing a large butterfly tattoo on her forearm and hip with her knees bent. The 26-year-old gave the camera a sultry glare with her long, blond hair wet and down, cascading over her shoulder.

She flaunted her tanned skin in a skimpy black top that exposed plenty of sideboob and wrapped around her neck. She paired it with equally tiny matching bottoms that had thin straps over her hips and sat low under her navel as she sat next to a healthy drink.

Her daughter pulled herself out of the water and adorably smiled as she looked at a bowl of fruit. Saskia matched her mom in a black swimsuit and wet hair while wearing a multicolored beaded necklace.

Tammy gave her 11.9 million followers an even better look at her curves and hip tattoo in the second photo after Saskia got out the water. The star gave a peek at her pert booty as she wrapped her daughter up in a big hug while she placed her hands on her arms.

The two enjoyed a sunny day together in front of an array of houses that looked out onto water.

Tammy told fans in the caption that she had her “little bestie by [her] side” and admitted that she hadn’t been hitting the gym as much recently but has been eating more over the festive period as she promoted BCAAs.

Tammy, who is also mom to son Wolf, encouraged her followers not to feel guilty about having treats and to enjoy some downtime. The comments section was flooded with praise.

“Awww you two r besties for sure!!” one person wrote.

“Mommy goalssss,” another fan commented.

“Momma bear,” a third wrote with two heart eye faces.

“You are both stunning,” a fourth comment read with two kissy emoji.

The upload received more than 227,000 likes and 440-plus comments.

The new photos were shared after Tammy wowed fans in another teeny bikini in two photos posted earlier this month. That time, she flashed her booty in a thong two-piece as she posed against a white wall with a matching headscarf and reflective sunglasses.