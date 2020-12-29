Carmit Bachar Wows In Plunge Dress With Thigh-High Slit, Bombshell Beauty ‘Still Ridin The Holiday Vibe’

Carmit Bachar — who is one-fifth of the hugely successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The bombshell beauty has been treating her followers to some festive content over the past week and appears to have been spending time with family and friends.

The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker stunned in a black plunge dress that fell below the knee area. The item of clothing featured a thigh-high slit and displayed her decolletage. Bachar wrapped a belt of the same color around her waist that had a decorative buckle. She teamed her ensemble with knee-high black boots and accessorized her glam look with a number of rings and dangling earrings. Bachar kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of polish. She styled her fiery hair down in waves and a middle part.

The 46-year-old shared three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the multiplatinum-selling star was captured in front of a lit-up Christmas tree covered in decorations with lots of presents underneath. Bachar pushed her left leg forward and placed both hands on her hips while gazing directly at the camera lens. She sported a smirky expression, boasting her natural good looks.

In the next slide, Bachar was snapped in the middle of a group shot. Her husband, Kevin Whitaker, stood beside her while their daughter, Keela Rose, was in front of the couple.

In the third and final frame, Bachar continued to flash her radiant smile next to hairstylist Michael Solis.

For her caption, she credited RELM and Gucci for her attire.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 2,000 likes and many comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“You look so pretty,” one user wrote.

“When you wake up and open your eyes to this… I’m so glad that you had a lovely holiday, that makes me happy,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Such a sexy woman,” remarked a third fan.

“what a beautiful f*cking dressssssssss wow,” a fourth admirer commented.

Over the weekend, Bachar’s friend and band member Jessica Sutta posted a short video clip of the duo wishing fans a Happy Holidays. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sutta wowed in a red bandeau top with a matching high-waisted skirt. Bachar sported a glittery plunge crop top with a miniskirt and strappy heels. She wrapped herself in a cropped jacket with red and gold long sleeves.