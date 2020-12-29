Carole Baskin Says She’s In Negotiations For TV Show, Book Deal As She Reflects On ‘Tiger King,’ ‘DWTS’ Fame

The Big Cats Rescue boss boasted about her wild year in a message to fans.

Carole Baskin has plans for a book and a TV show for 2021.

In a year-end email update, the animal rights activist turned Dancing with the Stars celeb told her fans to stay tuned for the major projects she has in the works.

Carole, who shot to fame earlier this year after she was featured in the Netflix docu-series The Tiger King, hopes to shine a spotlight on her Big Cats Rescue animal sanctuary in Tampa with a new television series.

“I’m in negotiations for a TV series on the work we do to end big cat abuse and to write my memoirs,” Carole wrote to her fans, according to Page Six.

She previously teased a potential reality TV deal based around her Florida-based facility.

“We are working to produce a reality show about Big Cat Rescue,” she told The Guardian.“There is the day-to-day work of caring for 50 exotic cats, but our primary mission is to end the suffering at its root – and that’s the focus of the show.”

As for that memoir, the 59-year-old animal rights activist has been documenting her life on paper and on video for years.

“I’ve been writing my story since I was able to write, but when the media goes to share it, they only choose the parts that fit their idea of what will generate views,” she explained. “If I’m going to share my story, it should be the whole story, so that’s why I began video recording my diary entries and posting them on YouTube.”

She noted that all of her followers will have access to her “whole life story.”

Frank Ockenfels / ABC

In her end of year update, Carole also reportedly reminded her followers that she recently competed on Dancing with the Stars, while her Tiger King enemies Joe Exotic and Doc Antle are immersed in legal woes regarding their alleged abuse of wildlife.

Carole, who was the second celebrity eliminated on the most recent season of the ABC ballroom competition, also boasted about her smartphone app “Big Cat Rescue VR Tiger Game” as well as a bobblehead, licensing deal with face mask manufacturers, and her success on the video greeting platform, Cameo.

“I’m one of Cameo’s most prolific earners, having created more than 2,300 greetings with 400+ fabulous reviews,” she reportedly wrote.

While she has Cameo clout, Carole is known as one of the most controversial participants in The Tiger King after the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis, was addressed in the series. Lewis has been missing since 1997 and was presumed dead five years later. Carole remarried in 2004.