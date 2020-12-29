Gleb Savchenko’s ‘DWTS’ Salary Revealed As Estranged Wife Elena Samodanova Describes Herself As ‘Unemployed’

The longtime 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer is in the middle of a messy divorce from his wife of 14 years.

Gleb Savchenko’s salary on Dancing with the Stars has been revealed amid his messy divorce from Elena Samodanova.

In new court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 37-year-old Russian pro dancer’s annual salary on the ABC ballroom competition was listed as his estranged wife filed papers to seek child and spousal support following their split, as well as primary custody of their daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

In her filing, Elena noted that at a prior mediation meeting, the exes reached an agreement on several issues in their divorce, but that Gleb “refused to pay child or spousal support without a court order.”

Elena maintained that her husband of 14 years is able to provide support for her and their daughters to maintain the “high standard of living” they are accustomed to based on his “approximate annual salary of $406,614,” or $33,884 per month, from his work on DWTS. Gleb has been a professional dancer on the ABC dance-off since 2013 and has competed in the past seven seasons in a row.

In the court docs, Elena, who has worked as a choreographer on So You Think You Can Dance, revealed that she is currently “unemployed” and that her “only source of income” is from Pro Dance LA, the California dance studio she co-owns with Gleb. Unfortunately, the studio, which usually generates about $3105 per month ($37,250 per year) but has been shut down since February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the money matters still on the table, the Savchenko divorce is getting uglier by the minute. While fans were under the impression that the pair separated less than a week after Gleb’s elimination from Dancing With the Stars alongside his celebrity partner Chrishell Stause, the dad of two told Entertainment Tonight that he moved out of his family home in July and lived alone in one of the apartments provided by DWTS for pro dancers amid the pandemic.

Gleb also described his estranged wife as “mentally abusive” during their marriage and claimed she has been jealous of his success on Dancing With the Stars after they both auditioned for the show but only he was hired.

Gleb, who has been linked with actress Cassie Scerbo following his split from Elena, also alleged that the mother of his two children threatened to ruin him financially.

“Elena told me, ‘After this divorce, I’m gonna skin you,'” he claimed. “‘I’m gonna take everything you have, even your kids, and make you walk back to Russia where you come from.’ Those were her exact words. She wants me to lose my job. She wants me to lose everything.”