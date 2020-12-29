Amanda Trivizas Leaves Little To The Imagination In Teal Lingerie

Greek-Ecuadorian model Amanda Trivizas sent temperatures soaring on Monday, December 28, when she posted stunning new snapshots of herself on Instagram. The brunette bombshell shared the post with her 917,000 followers, and it quickly went viral.

Amanda wore a sexy teal bra-and-panties combo, which clung to her bodacious curves. The classic brassiere featured semi-sheer fabric, and although the cups were slightly see-through, the intricate lace details kept the image Instagram-friendly. The undergarment boasted soft cups with scalloped edges, and the underwire pushed her breasts together, making her cleavage pop.

The social media star wore matching thong undies. The low-cut waistline helped to highlight her toned midsection, particularly her taut tummy and flat abs. The brand’s logo was printed in white along its waistband that clung to her hips, enhancing its curves.

Amanda made use of her phone’s camera to take the snapshots. She could be seen inside a posh-looking bathroom that had ample lighting for indoor photography. In the first picture, she stood in front of a mirror, clad in her scanty ensemble. She posed in the middle of the frame, holding her phone with her left hand, and angled the mobile device above her shoulder. The babe gazed at the screen with a seductive expression and took the selfie.

In the second pic, Amanda was checking herself out in the mirror as she changed her stance. She posed with most of her backside visible, making her pert derriere the main focus of the shot.

Amanda wore her hair loose and styled in sleek, straight strands. She let the long strands fall on her right shoulder and down her back. She accessorized with a watch, hoop earrings, and a ring.

Amanda paired the new update with a short caption, which was unrelated to her pictures. She urged her fans to let her know they missed her. The influencer also shared that her skimpy intimates came from Lounge Underwear via a tag in the caption and photo.

Fans and followers adored the latest share, which garnered more than 87,700 likes and over 1,000 comments within a few hours of going live on the social media platform. Many of Amanda’s avid supporters, including fellow models, dropped gushing messages and compliments about her enviable body and beauty. Other viewers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the snaps.

“Truly blessing the gram today,” one of her fans commented.

“You are the best in IG. My favorite model on the internet. Always a delight to see your uploads,” wrote another social media user.

“My day is complete now!!!! Oh, and I miss you!!!” a third follower added.