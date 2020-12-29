NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be ‘Home Run Acquisition’ For Warriors Before 2021 Trade Deadline

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal before the 2021 trade deadline. Aside from having Andrew Wiggin’s contract for salary-matching purposes, they also possess a young and promising prospect in James Wiseman and future first-round picks. In the past months, they have already been linked to several big names who are expected to be available on the trading block, including All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

According to Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, Beal would be a “home run acquisition” for the Warriors before the 2021 trade deadline.

“This would be the home run acquisition for GM Bob Myers and the Golden State Warriors front office in terms of star-power and the trade package the Warriors would have to give up to acquire Bradley Beal. While Beal would come at a hefty price of Andrew Wiggins and a slew of draft picks, pairing Bradley Beal up with Stephen Curry in the backcourt and then Klay Thompson down the road would completely change the way the Warriors are being viewed right now and keep the dynasty alive for years to come.”

Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Going all-in for Beal would make a lot of sense for Golden State, especially if they are determined to reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty in the 2020-21 NBA season. With Klay Thompson set to miss an entire season due to injury, the Warriors should strongly consider adding another superstar that would help Stephen Curry contend in the loaded Western Conference. Beal may not be as great as Thompson on the defensive end of the floor, but he is capable of filling the huge hole that he left on the opposite end.

Like Thompson, Beal is also an elite three-point shooter and could excel in an off-ball capacity. When needed, he could also step up to run the offense and make plays for his teammates. He also wouldn’t have a hard time making himself fit in Golden State when Thompson returns from an injury. As Siegel noted, Beal, Thompson, and Curry could form one of the best perimeter shooting trios in league history.

As of now, there’s no single indication that Beal would be available on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. So far, the Wizards are hoping that pairing him with Russell Westbrook would give them a legitimate chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. However, if they struggle to consistently win games earlier this season, expect rumors surrounding the All-Star shooting guard to heat up.