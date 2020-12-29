Holly Sonders Shows Off Ample Cleavage & Endless Legs In Forest Green Bustier: ‘Backyard Lounging In Lace’

Holly Sonders stunned in a snap that she recently posted to Instagram. She flaunted her insane figure, much to the delight of her 518,000 followers. The model proved that underwear is just as glamorous in your garden as anywhere else.

The former Golf Channel host took to social media on Monday to upload a new photo to her feed. She promoted her site and captioned her latest image. She stated that she was lounging in lace in a backyard and added a flame emoji.

The influencer wore a skintight bustier that clung to her curves. The forest green color complemented her bronzed skin and matched her surroundings. The lingerie appeared just a tad too small for her voluptuous figure because her ample bust seemed to push out the sides of the garment. However, her fans loved that she showcased a sliver of sideboob in addition to her bountiful cleavage. Holly paired the corset with its matching bottoms.

Holly’s endless legs took center stage in the snap. She showed off their length while wearing a pair of animal-print stilettos. The Inquisitr reported that Holly recently revealed a personal fact when a fan asked her about her inseam length.

“38 inseam…no pants fit me growing up, it was so embarrassing.”

Holly styled her hair away from her face. She pulled her raven locks in a loose high bun that looked chic.

In this particular image, the background was picturesque. Two loungers, with thick luxe cushions, were placed in a quiet courtyard. A large French window, creeping vines, trees, and shrubs created an elegant display.

The model reclined on the lounger as she relaxed. She placed one hand behind her head and brought the other toward her mouth as she enjoyed a moment of solitude. Her never-ending pins looked spectacular as she put them on display, putting one heeled foot on the cushion.

Holly’s fans appreciated the offering and flocked to view the image. More than 5,000 people have already liked the photo, and many expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

“I miss you! Get rest when you can! You look beautiful! Keep it up! Love you,” one fan gushed.

Another had a rather accurate comment.

“Miles-o-legs,” they wrote before adding a face blowing a kiss emoji. The follower was referring to her incredible leggy display.

A third Instagrammer lavished her with praise.

“You’re so beautiful and classy [heart emoji],” they raved.

Holly updates her feed frequently. This week, she shared a photograph where she showcased her voluptuous bust in a jeweled chain bra while wearing a pair of nude stockings.