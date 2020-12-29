Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Faith Makes A Scary Move

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, December 29, tease that Faith finds herself making poor choices in hopes of impressing Jordan after Mariah embarrasses her. Elsewhere, Jack offers to step in for Sally with Summer after the newcomer gives him some insight into her past. Finally, there seems to be trouble in Nate and Elena’s burgeoning romance.

Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) faced some intense bullying recently, and now she is being manipulated by someone calling herself a friend, Jordan (Madison Thompson). When Mariah (Camryn Grimes) notices something isn’t right, she steps up to protect Faith, according to SheKnows Soaps. Unfortunately, Mariah is just a bit too uncool for Jordan, which mortifies Faith and worsens the situation. She pushes the limits and tries to steal something that might make Jordan like her more, which means serious trouble looming for the teenager.

Gilles Toucas / CBS

Elsewhere, Sally (Courtney Hope) has made no secret about her career ambitions, and those who are looking out for her in Genoa City have already cautioned her about her approach. Jack (Peter Bergman) gets a look into her past when she opens up to him about moving around a lot as a child. Then, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) notes how much Sally’s namesake great-aunt worried about her when she was younger. She even brought up how Sally’s parents ultimately left her younger sister Coco with their grandparents.

Sally’s story pulls at Jack’s heartstrings a bit, and he feels a little sorry for her. In an effort to help her succeed in her new town, Jack promises to put in a good word for her with Summer (Hunter King). However, since Theo (Tyler Johnson) warned Summer about Sally before he left for Paris, she may not be open to giving the redhead a second chance with her.

Nate (Sean Dominic) still struggles over the possibility of losing his career as a surgeon due to the injury that Devon (Bryton James) inflicted on him after learning about his and Elena’s (Brytni Sarpy) affair. Nate has plans to share a romantic evening with Elena that involves a room and room service at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. However, when she realizes his intentions, Elena seems taken aback and not quite sure of what she wants. Ultimately, she leaves to go home after lamenting that she’s never lived alone and realizing maybe it’s time that she does that. Even Nate’s text asking if Elena made it home okay seems to annoy her, which may not be a great sign for their impending romance.