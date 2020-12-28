Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly’s Relieved To See An Unexpected Visitor

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday’s episode hint that Carly might have an opportunity to feel greatly relieved, at least for a moment. She’s beside herself worried about Sonny’s whereabouts, and it appears that there’s more regarding this coming during the December 29 show.

She made it through Chase’s visit without acknowledging that she knew about her husband confronting Julian on the bridge. The New Jersey authorities have already made the connection that the mobster was involved, and Chase was tapped to try to get more information.

Unfortunately for Chase, he didn’t leave the Corinthos house with anything particularly useful. Carly kept her cool and Jason refused to answer any questions. Carly did tell Michael enough for him to start digging into the specifics of the search, and General Hospital teasers reveal that she’ll momentarily think she’s been reunited with her husband.

According to SheKnows Soaps, she will get an unexpected visitor on Tuesday. The General Hospital sneak peek showed her glad to see a man with dark hair. She hugs the person and says she knew he’d come back.

It certainly is made to appear that this is Sonny. However, General Hospital fans are pretty certain this will turn out to be a dream or hallucination of sorts of Carly’s. All signs point toward the mobster remaining missing for now.

Valerie Durant / ABC

While official General Hospital spoilers have yet to confirm it, the rumors have been that Sonny will end up with amnesia. Given that he dropped into the water in New Jersey, it sounds as if Carly might be left waiting a while to truly be reunited with her husband. If he’s not near Port Charles and doesn’t remember who he is, it’ll likely be a struggle to get him home again.

“I bet Carly is dreaming! Sonny is not just going to show up all out the blue,” tweeted a fan.

“I hope we get scruffy Sonny in this dream of Carly’s or at least during the amnesia storyline. Mo looked so good when he rocked a bear after sonny was stuck in a wheelchair,” one viewer noted on Twitter.

As this plays out, General Hospital fans are noting their frustration that the writers aren’t delivering any juicy scenes of Alexis or Ava mourning Julian’s death. Some are joking that this is karma for Carly, who recently essentially lectured Sam for waffling over building a life with Jason.

A few fans are getting creative in their ideas regarding what should come next.

“Enough show where Sonny is. I’d low key love for Brenda to find Sonny and his amnesia is him being in love with her lmao,” someone teased.

“If I had it my way, Ava would’ve found Sonny. She’s hide him away because she wants him and because he doesn’t remember why he hated her. So they bond and develop feelings. Let things get real messy before his family finds him or he remembers his life,” another person suggested.

When will Sonny’s location and condition truly be revealed? General Hospital spoilers suggest that he might not be returning home for a while and this could get pretty juicy and intense.