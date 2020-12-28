Alexa Collins Heats Up Instagram In An Impossibly Small String Bikini: ‘Sun BB’

Alexa Collins heated up her feed when she posed in a skimpy string bikini. The model shared the upload to her Instagram page on December 28, and it’s been getting noticed for several different reasons.

The image captured Alexa posing outside. She positioned herself in the corner of a white balcony, and there was an abundance of sunlight streaming in the shot. The backdrop also included a tall palm tree, which gave the photo a tropical feel. Alexa faced her chest toward the camera, sitting down on the ground and spreading her legs for the sultry pose. She showed off her enviable figure in a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

The swimsuit featured a bold, red fabric with a funky pattern that was a few shades darker than the base color. It appeared to have a halterneck top that secured tightly over her shoulders, leaving her bronze shoulders and arms in full view. The garment also boasted a set of impossibly small cups that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while still showing off her ample bust.

Alexa teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that matched the same color and style as her top. The front of the swimwear was worn a few inches below her navel, and her toned abs were well on display. It had a set of thin, string sides that stretched high over her hips, accentuating her tiny frame. The high rise design of the suit also showed off the model’s trim thighs. Alexa wore her platinum blond locks swept over one side of her head, and they spilled effortlessly over her shoulder.

She added a pair of dainty gold earrings and a bold necklace to her collar, which provided her look with the perfect amount of bling. In the caption of the post, Alexa referred to herself as a “sun bb” and added a star emoji. Within a short time of the post being shared on her feed, it’s garnered more than 4,800 likes and over 100 comments from her adoring fans. Some social media users applauded Alexa’s fit figure, and a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Extremely Extremely Beautiful. You are seriously the best ever,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“You are charming and very sexy lady,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Easily the most beautiful woman around. Lucky guy that spends everyday with her,” another wrote with a few flames.

“The sun is so lucky that it gets to touch your body,” one more commented.