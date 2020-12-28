Sara Underwood Flaunts Her Peachy Posterior In A Sexy Two-Piece Set

Former Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood thrilled her 8.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of snaps in which she rocked a figure-hugging two-piece set. The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Sara frequently rocks on her Instagram page. She tagged the company’s own Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption, and even included the specific name of her set in case her followers were interested in the look.

The photos were captured in a scenic outdoor spot, and Sara stood on a rustic trail bordered by green grass and wooden fences on either side. The path led to the beach, with a large body of water visible in the distance, stretching out to the horizon, as well as a huge rock formation covered in moss.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Sara’s curvaceous figure. The top she wore was cropped, with thick strips of fabric criss-crossing over her back and highlighting her slim waist. The piece had a turtleneck and the front portion of the garment kept her skin covered up, although there was a large cut-out detail on the back.

She paired the top with high-waisted trousers crafted from the same thin beige cable-knit fabric. The waistband of the pants hugged her slim waist and shapely hips, and the material stretched over her pert posterior, highlighting every single inch of her curves.

The pants hugged her sculpted rear and shapely thighs, before transforming into a looser fit over her calves. The bottoms almost had a bellbottom vibe, giving Sara some retro flair.

She finished off the look with a matching cap, and also accessorized with a cross-body quilted white bag on a gold chain strap.

For the first image, Sara glanced over her shoulder at the camera with a playful smile on her face. For the other two, she kept her focus on the stunning scene in front of her.

Her audience absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 16,400 likes as well as 118 comments within just two hours.

“Stunning as always,” one fan wrote simply.

“Wow what a body,” another follower chimed in.

“Love that set up. You have the cutest wardrobe,” a third fan remarked.

“God you are so beautiful absolutely gorgeous with a smoking body and Z best booty on this planet,” yet another fan commented.

