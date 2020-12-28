Bri Teresi Rocks A Miniskirt & Crop Top While Posing With A Golf Club At Alta Sierra Country Club

Bri Teresi has been into sports lately, and her most recent Instagram share gives another peek at one of her new hobbies. Shortly after sharing an image that saw her playing football in a barely there outfit, Bri changed into another athletic look.

The model was captured posing outside. As the geotag indicated, she was at the Alta Sierra Country Club. It looked to be a beautiful day, with an abundance of sunlight spilling over her figure. The backdrop was picture-perfect and included a covering of trees, though it was slightly blurred. Bri tilted her head to the side and held a golf club in front of her waist. She bent one leg at her knee and had the opposite planted firmly on the ground.

Bri showed off her physique in a white top with ribbed fabric. The garment was snug on every inch of her body and cut off near her navel, exposing her rock-hard abs for her fans to admire. It had a collared neck and capped sleeves that hit midway down her arms and left her biceps in full view. The piece also boasted a deep V-neckline that helped draw attention to her collar.

She teamed the look with a tiny pink skirt with a plaid design. It had a thick waistband that fit tightly on her hips, highlighting her hourglass curves. It also boasted pleated fabric and a daringly high hemline that hit high on her legs, leaving her shapely thighs on display. The model added a bright pink glove to her left hand to complete her outfit. She posed next to a white bag with the PING logo written in bold letters across the front.

Bri styled her long blond locks with a side part and her hair spilled over both shoulders. She added a pair of dangly earrings, which provided her look with just the right amount of bling.

Within a few minutes, the post earned a ton of attention from fans, amassing more than 2,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Some Instagrammers applauded Bri on her fit figure while a few more asked if they could play golf together.

“So beautiful BriTeresi.. Hermosa princesa,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames at the end of their comment.

“The most beautiful and sexiest golfer in the world. Wow!!!” another Instagram user exclaimed.

“Hello most sexy golf player in the world i love it,” a third fan wrote.

“That outfit suits perfectly! You look fantastic!” a fourth chimed in with a pink and green heart.