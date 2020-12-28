Olivia Munn, 40, Ditches Her Bikini Top And Shakes Her Stuff For A Video Almost Too Racy For Instagram

Olivia Munn is showing off on Instagram in a video that just barely stayed within the site’s rules.

The 40-year-old took to her Instagram stories this week to show off some of the highlights of her sun-soaked holiday vacation, including a video where she showed off in a bikini, minus the top. In the clip, Munn stood wearing a tiny pink bikini bottom and nothing on top, just an open shirt that showed off plenty of cleavage but left enough covered so that she didn’t run afoul of the site’s rules against overt nudity.

The picture was part of a series that showed Munn and a group of pals hanging out by the side of a pool. In another clip, she wore the racy ensemble as she danced near the pool, showing off her well-toned body.

Munn even tried to take a picture in the glow of the setting sun, a time known as the “golden hour” due to the golden glow that the sun casts on photography subjects. The first attempt didn’t go so well, with Munn telling followers that she was struggling to get it right. She achieved the look for the second shot, but found some difficulty as she scrunched her face and squinted an eye.

The Instagram stories are the only way her fans got a chance to see the vacation, as well as her revealing swimsuit. Munn had not yet shared any photos or video from the trip in her feed.

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Munn is no stranger to showing off on social media, and has sometimes tangled with mean-spirited trolls who have made critical remarks about her body. As The Inquisitr reported, she hit back at a commenter who slammed her for having visible cellulite. Many came to Munn’s defense, and she also spoke out.

“What woman doesn’t have cellulite?? It’s not gonna stop me from posting a pic,” the actress and television host responded.

Many of Munn’s fans were happy to see her willing to show off her body, flaws and all, with many commenting that it made them feel better about their own bodies.

“You are wonderful and I love you and I love cellulite! All the women who are the most magnificent in my life have cellulite, eyeballs and a nose…. why? Because they are human. I have not befriended an alien yet but my fingers crossed,” another user commented. “You look incredible and I adore all that is you!”