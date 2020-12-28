Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Cleavage In Strapless Dress While Posing On A Staircase

Actress Elizabeth Hurley looked glamorous and sexy in her latest Instagram update. On Monday, she shared a couple of snaps that featured her wearing a strapless blue dress with a plunging neckline while she showed off her legs while sitting on a staircase.

Elizabeth’s dress was long, and it had a flared bottom. It was made from a silky royal blue fabric that featured think silver pinstripes. The top of the garment flashed plenty of her cleavage, and it featured a small diamond-shaped opening below her breasts that drew the eye to her bosom. The number appeared to have a sheer panel around the waist and what appeared to be a slit in the front. She completed her look with a pair of bejeweled, high-heel sandals with straps that wrapped around her ankles.

The Bedazzled star wore her long, brunette locks down in loose curls.

Elizabeth added some bling to her outfit with a pair of large, sparkly earrings and a matching bracelet. She also sported a silver ring.

In the first snapshot, Elizabeth sat with her feet on the steps in front of her and her legs parted. She wore the bottom of her outfit over her knees while she sides spilled over on the stairs beside her. With one hand on her knee and her other hand between her thighs, she tilted her head and smiled at the camera. Part of her hair fell over one shoulder with the ends dangling near the top of the frock, calling attention to her cleavage.

Elizabeth smiled in the second photo while sitting with one of her legs extended on a step beside her. She rested one elbow on her knee while her other arm dangled between her thighs. The picture was taken from a slight side angle, so it showed a bit more of Elizabeth’s dress. The pose showed off her shapely shoulders and upper arms as well as her toned pins.

The post was wildly popular, garnering more than 36,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she wore that she was partying with her family at home.

Dozens of her followers took some time to compliment the actress.

“Elizabeth you look very beautiful and breathtaking and gorgeous,” wrote one follower, adding several emoji that included a flame and a red rose.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!!” echoed a second Instagram user.

“Those legs are amazing,” quipped a third fan, including several heart-eye smiley face emoji.

“So very beautiful and sexy!” a fourth admirer chimed in.