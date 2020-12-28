Colton Underwood Makes Surprising Return To Instagram After Deleting All Of His Posts Amid Drama With Cassie

'The Bachelor' star tested the waters with a low-key post on his Instagram story two months after seemingly quitting he social media platform.

Colton Underwood made a surprising return to Instagram nearly two months after deleting all of his posts on the social media platform.

The 28-year-old former star of The Bachelor shared photos on his Instagram story for the first time since revealing that his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph dropped the restraining order she had against him.

Colton posted six new photos as he gave his 2 million followers an update on what he did over the holidays. Photos included a look at his Colorado clan’s enormous Christmas tree, pics of family members playing games, a snap of his dog, and a shot of him on a ski slope.

“Hope everyone had a great holiday!” Colton captioned the pics. “Mine was spent with family. Missed y’all.”

Because he shared the snaps on his story, comments from fans could not be seen. But on Twitter, a few people reacted to Colton’s low-key social media return as he tested the waters on Instagram.

“Colton Underwood trying to come back to social media like he didn’t stalk Cassie okay bud,” one person tweeted.

Jerrod Harris / Getty Images

While Colton spent the holiday in a snowy location with his family, his former girlfriend was in California with hers. In a post shared with her followers, seen here, Cassie was pictured playing on a sandy beach with her sister, Michelle Randolph, and others.

“Spent Christmas Day with the fam attempting to build an elaborate sandcastle,” Cassie wrote. “It ended up turning into a giant turtle…lemme tell you, sculpting sand is much harder than it looks.”

The exes’ polar opposite Christmas celebrations capped off a roller coaster year that was marked by a nasty split and stalking allegations against The Bachelor star.

A few months after what was supposed to be an amicable split between the two, Cassie filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after alleging that Colton put a tracking device on the bottom of her bumper so he could track her whereabouts. Cassie also reportedly accused Colton of stalking her outside of her apartment and her parents’ Huntington Beach house, as well as sending her disturbing texts following their breakup. A judge issued a temporary restraining order, which Cassie later dropped.

“Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” Colton told TMZ in November. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns.”

The former NFL star added that he did not believe his ex-girlfiend did anything wrong in filing for the restraining order and that she acted in good faith at the time.