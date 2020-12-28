Kara Del Toro Looks Like A ‘Snack’ In A Skintight Maxi Dress

Buxom bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a trio of tantalizing snaps in which she rocked a bodycon dress. The look she wore was from the brand Boohoo, a label she has worn on her Instagram page before. She tagged the brand’s own Instagram account in the first slide as well as in the caption, in case her followers were interested in picking up the dress for themselves.

Kara showed off her flawless figure in a skintight long-sleeved maxi dress crafted from a ribbed material in a chocolate brown hue. The piece had a scooped neckline, which showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and the long sleeves clung to her toned arms and stomach. The fabric stretched over her ample assets, and the bodycon silhouette accentuated her hourglass shape.

The fabric clung to every inch of her curves, from her shapely hips to her sculpted thighs, before flaring out slightly below the knee. She kept the accessories simple, wearing a chunky chain necklace to add a bit of edge to the ensemble, and carrying a textured cream-colored purse in one hand.

Kara posed outdoors, in a walkway area with eye-catching arches that were open to the gorgeous scenery around her. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, and her tresses framed her stunning features as well.

She spun around for the second slide, flaunting the way the piece clung to her pert posterior. She spun so that her enviable booty was on full display, and she also showed another detail of her outfit, a slit extending from the hem to about knee height along the back.

She finished the post with a full-body shot that also included her footwear, a pair of open-toe shoes. She had her long hair pulled back in a low bun for the final two slides, with a few strands framing her face.

Kara’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 17,600 likes as well as 164 comments within four hours.

“This look is incredible on you omg,” one fan wrote.

“What a stunner,” another follower chimed in.

“This body,” a third fan remarked, including a string of flame emoji to accentuate the compliment.

“Absolutely perfect figure,” another follower commented, captivated by Kara’s curves.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara thrilled her audience with another steamy trio. She rocked a mini for that series of shots, and the garment had slits on either side and a plunging neckline, leaving plenty of her bronzed skin and bombshell body on display.