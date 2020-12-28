Anastasiya Kvitko Looks Smoking Hot In A Plunging Top & Leather Skirt

Anastasiya Kvitko added some serious heat to her feed in the most recent update. The December 28 Instagram post saw the model all dressed up and flaunting her curvy figure.

The photo captured Kvitko posing with her chest facing toward the camera. She stood on marble tiles that gave the space where she was posing a luxurious feel. Kvitko placed one hand on a wooden table and held a purse in her other one. The wall behind her was decorated with a funky mirror and shimmery wallpaper. Kvitko looked straight into the camera with an alluring stare. She flaunted her bombshell curves in an all-black ensemble that did her nothing but favors.

A tag in the post indicated that the sexy choice of attire was from online retailer Fashion Nova, a company that Kvitko has rocked many times in the past. She sported a top that clung tightly to every inch of her figure and its long sleeves fit snugly on her arms. Its boasted a scooping neckline that plunged midway down her chest, exposing her ample bust and bare collar. It proceeded to fit tightly around her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist.

Kvitko teamed the look with a high-waisted skirt with a thick band. The tight fit of the garment also accentuated her hourglass curves. The garment was constructed of a leather fabric that gave her look even more of an edgy vibe. The front of the skirt had a row of gold buttons running down the center and its fabric was pleated. It hit a few inches above her knee, leaving her muscular legs on full display.

She added a pair of black and silver shoes with a pointy heel to her ensemble. Kvitko accessorized the look with a pair of glittery earrings. In the caption, she asked her fans what their New Years plans were. The post has earned plenty of attention from her eager audience. Within an hour, it’s earned more than 37,000 likes and 700 comments. Some users raved over her figure and a few more commented with emoji instead of words.

“Omg, you are so pretty from head to toe. Perfect hair face body outfit everything,” one follower gushed, adding a set of flames to the end of their comment.

“I love you I’m from USA. You are my favorite,” chimed in a second user.

“To be with you pretty girl would be a dream,” a third complimented.

“You look beautiful with that outfit,” raved one more, alongside a set of sunflower emoji.