Roger Stone Calls On Donald Trump To Appoint Three New Special Counsels

Republican political operative Roger Stone took to Parler on Sunday to describe what he thinks Donald Trump’s next moves should be as the leader’s time in the White House draws closer to its end.

“President Trump should ORDER Acting AG Rosen to appoint 3 Special Counsels- one for Hunter Biden, one for the Russian Hoax, one for Heist of the 2020 election and FIRE Rosen when refuses -after which the new acting AG will carry out the Presidential order,” Stone wrote.

“The President has the authority to order the appointment of specific individuals.”

As reported by The Guardian, critics have worried that Trump will pressure his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to do him “potentially risky” legal and political favors. According to the publication, former Justice Department officials have worried about exactly what Stone urged the head of state do — name special counsels to investigate Joe Biden’s son and allegations of widespread electoral interference.

Stone, who avoided prison time after Trump commuted his sentence, has allegedly been talking to the president about plans to stay in office. Per Newsweek, Stone met with him to thank him for his recent pardon and talk about plans to appoint special counsels to halt the alleged theft of the presidency from the Republican Party.

“I also told the president exactly how he can appoint a special counsel with full subpoena power to ensure those who are attempting to steal the 2020 election through voter fraud are charged and convicted and to ensure Donald Trump continues as our president,” he wrote on Parler, echoing his recent call to action.

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing a House of Representatives inquiry into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump previously called for a special counsel to investigate election interference, which was opposed by former Attorney General William Barr. Before he left his position, Barr was allegedly startled by Trump’s recent behavior in the wake of his loss to Biden.

The U.S. leader recently floated the idea of appointing lawyer Sidney Powell to lead a special counsel on electoral fraud. Powell has stirred controversy with her unsubstantiated theories of meddling in the 2020 race, which pushed Fox Jews host Geraldo Rivera to accuse her of trying to destroy Trump’s legacy.

According to The Guardian, Powell has met with Trump at least twice to discuss alleged electoral fraud. However, White House officials have reportedly been blocking the attorney from contacting the head of state after he suggested she lead an effort to probe possible interference in the 2020 presidential race.