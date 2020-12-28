WWE’s Chelsea Green Flaunts Sun-Kissed Booty In Thong Bikini

Chelsea Green was in a reflective mood on Monday, December 28, as she got ready to bid farewell to 2020. The WWE superstar also flaunted her sun-kissed physique for the occasion, much to the delight of her 556,000 Instagram followers.

The sexy snap saw Green kneel down in the ocean with her back to the camera. She wore a white and red thong bikini that accentuated her toned figure and an ample amount of booty. Her high rise bikini bottoms extended all the way up to her hips, but it was her derriere that captured most of the attention.

Green turned her head to pose for the snap, boasting a pleasant smile on her face. The vast ocean and sky were both visible in the background, which added to the overall beauty on display in the snap.

In the accompanying caption, Green revealed that she was having one last look at the year that’s been. The position of her body suggested that she was also looking ahead to 2021, but she spared a thought for the last 12 months.

Green’s fans appreciated the snap, too. The photo received over 7,000 likes within an hour of hitting the image-sharing platform. Some of the wrestler’s fans also took to the comments section to vocalize their love for the 29-year-old.

“You look great bikini queen,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Damn that pic is good,” stated a second Instagrammer.

“Every day that your beauty dawns, and the sun is decked out before such a beautiful lady,” gushed a third Instagram follower.

Some of Green’s followers also enquired into her current WWE situation, asking when she’ll be back on television screens. The Friday Night SmackDown superstar got injured back in November, and it happened during her debut on the blue brand’s weekly show.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the wrestler is currently working toward her comeback. She recently shared a photo of her at the gym, even though she’s only been able to work out with one arm. The image can be viewed in the article.

It remains to be seen when Green will return to action, but it will likely be in the first quarter of 2021 due to the nature of her arm injury.

Green has kept her fans occupied with some well-received social media posts throughout her hiatus, though. As The Inquisitr pointed out last week, she uploaded a photo of herself tugging at her bikini bottoms, which went down rather well with her admirers.