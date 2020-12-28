Geraldo Rivera Says Sidney Powell Is Trying To ‘Destroy’ Donald Trump’s Legacy

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera on Sunday took aim at lawyer Sidney Powell, who he accused of trying to harm Donald Trump’s legacy.

“Sidney Powell is a pathetic lawyer who among others is working to destroy the legacy of @realDonaldTrump,” he tweeted.

Powell is one of the lawyers who has been on the frontlines of Trump’s fight to overturn the results of the 2020 election and was previously disavowed by the president’s legal team, The Independent reported. Rivera was jumping into a discussion about the treatment Powell, who has been called a conspiracy theorist for her various unsubstantiated claims, including that the 2020 election was tilted in favor of Democrat Joe Biden by Venezuelan communists.

The talk centered around a blog called American Thinker that compared the treatment of Powell to Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei. University of California, Los Angeles noted that Galilei proposed the idea that the Earth orbits the Sun, which was met with pushback from the Catholic Church.

“Sidney Powell has the requisite courage,” the blog read.

“The coming days, weeks, months (years?) will answer whether enough other Americans of this era are up to the challenge. If there are, we believe they can force their government to live by the truth.”

Nevertheless, Rivera did not support the suggestion that Powell is being persecuted for her beliefs, and others appeared to agree.

“She is no more or less of a whack job than Trump. They are kindred spirits on the same page. Same with Michael Flynn. We see birds of a feather flocking together,” one user tweeted in response to the Fox News host.

Others were not happy with Rivera’s opposition to the formal federal prosecutor.

“So very disappointed, Geraldo. You were just starting to win me over,” another user responded.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Powell notoriously claimed that George Soros, the Clinton Foundation, and foreign communist actors interfered in the U.S. election. As The Inquisitr reported, White House aides allegedly began blocking the attorney from contacting Trump after he proposed that she head a special counsel focused on electoral fraud.

Mike Dunford, lawyer and intellectual property researcher at Queen Mary University of London, slammed Powell’s infamous “Kraken” lawsuit, which he noted was filled with spelling and grammatical errors.

One day before his attack on Powell, Rivera slammed Trump’s behavior following his electoral defeat to Biden. Although he highlighted that he has been a strong advocate of Trump throughout his presidency, he urged the head of state to accept America’s decision that Biden lead the country.