WWE’s Dana Brooke Slays In Tiny Sparkly Bikini While Making Out With Her Boyfriend At The Beach

WWE superstar Dana Brooke showed her romantic side over the weekend by sharing a selection of snaps of her and boyfriend Ulysses Diaz engaged in some public displays of affection. The blond bombshell posted the photos and clips on her Instagram, much to the delight of her 1.1 million followers.

The first photo showed Brooke with her legs wrapped around Diaz’s body as he picked her up for a kiss. The lovers smooched as they stood in the ocean, rocking some very revealing outfits. Brooke sported a sparkly black and silver bikini that accentuated her toned figure. Diaz, meanwhile, kept it simple in some red swimming shorts while wearing his hair in a man bun.

Brooke and Diaz smooched again in the second photo, but they were indoors for this one. The photo showed Diaz topless again as he planted his lips on his significant other and rested his hand on her booty. Brooke wore white jeans and a red crop top for the occasion, returning the kiss as she stood next to a Christmas tree.

In the third upload, Brooke wore a tight Burberry dress and carried a black purse. She also sat on Diaz’s knee, smiling for the camera. Diaz, on the other hand, boasted a grumpier expression for the occasion, though he did show affection by wrapping his arm around the blond bombshell’s waist.

However, it wasn’t all love and smiles in a video that Brooke shared of them in a boxing ring. The clip featured Brooke throwing some punches at the professional fighter, while still looking hot in some extravagant pants and a cleavage-baring vest.

The next image saw the pair canoodling again, this time in the water. Brooke put her kissers on her man’s cheek, and Diaz grinned as he pouted his lips to return the favor.

For the next picture, the couple relaxed on a boat. Diaz took a selfie in which he smiled, showing off his gold teeth. Brooke was captured in the background, lounging on a seat and putting on a leggy display.

The final image saw the lovers outside and posing for another selfie. The WWE star stunned as displayed some cleavage in a tight vest top. She topped the outfit off with a cap. Diaz opted not to wear any upper body clothing again.

The Monday Night Raw star has tantalized her followers with a series of stunning uploads lately. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she shared a picture of herself rocking a one-piece swimsuit a few days ago.