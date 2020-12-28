Charly Jordan Shows Off Enviable Curves In Tiny Crocheted Bikini

Social media influencer Charly Jordan brought the heat to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 27, when she shared some stunning new images of herself clad in a bikini.

The 21-year-old internet sensation was captured by the ocean, near a large rock formation, for the seven-slide series. She showed off her figure from different angles while striking a number of sultry poses and playful poses.

She stood with her right side facing the camera in the first image, popping her booty out as she crossed her arms. She rotated her head over her shoulder and flashed a wide smile. She posed similarly in the second photo and stood with the back of her figure facing the camera in the third. She stuck her tongue out in the fourth slide, emitting a fun vibe. She displayed the front of her form in the fifth snapshot and showed off her chest in the sixth. The seventh frame saw her on top of a large rock with her arm extended in the air as the ocean filled the background.

She styled her blond curly hair into a messy bun that sat atop her head. Her short nails were perfectly manicured, complete with a white polish.

Charly flaunted her flawless physique in a colorful crocheted bikini that featured fashion beads. Her top tied around her neck and back, while its tiny triangular cups gave way to a bit of cleavage. Her matching bottoms featured a scantily cut design that highlighted her pert derrière and curvy hips. The briefs’ long, tassel-like side-strings tied around her waist, drawing the eye to her slim core.

She rocked a gold bracelet and a minimalist-style ring, adding some glamour to the look.

In the post’s caption, she expressed that she wanted to be back on the beach.

The stunning slideshow was quickly met with a staggering amount of support from social media users, accumulating more than 491,000 likes since going live just one day ago. Additionally, more than 1,200 fans spoke out in admiration of the model’s curves, gorgeous looks, and skimpy bathing suit in the comments section.

“You are literally a goddess I swear,” one user wrote.

“You look so happy and that makes me happy,” chimed in a second fan, following their words with a string of red heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“You are such a cutie,” a third admirer gushed, adding numerous sparkle and red heart symbols to the end of their compliment.

“Bro what, you’re so gorg it’s insane,” admired a fourth individual.

Charly frequently enthralls her Instagram followers with jaw-dropping content of herself. On December 14, she posted some images that displayed her in yet another tiny bikini as she danced around a water sprinkler.