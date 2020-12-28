Charly Jordan Shows Off Enviable Curves In Tiny Crochet Bikini

Social media influencer Charly Jordan left thousands of Instagram users drooling on Sunday, December 27, when she shared some stunning new images of herself clad in a bikini.

The 21-year-old internet sensation was captured by the ocean, near a large rock formation, for the seven-slide series. She showed off her figure from different angles while striking a number of both sultry poses and playful poses.

She stood with her right side facing the camera in the first image, propping her booty out as she crossed her arms. She rotated her head over her shoulder to flash a wide smile. She posed similarly in the second photo, and stood with the back of her figure facing the camera in the third. She stuck her tongue out in the fourth slide, emitting a fun vibe. She displayed the front of her form in the fifth snapshot, and showcased her chest in the sixth. The seventh frame saw her on top of a large rock with her arm extended in the air as the ocean filled the background behind her.

Her blond curly hair was styled into a messy bun that sat atop her head, and her short nails were perfectly manicured, complete with a white polish.

Charly flaunted her flawless physique in a colorful crochet bikini that featured fashion beads. Her top tied around her neck and back while its tiny triangular cups gave way to a bit of cleavage. Her matching bottoms featured a scantily cut design that highlighted her pert derriere and curvy hips. The briefs’ long tassel-like side-strings tied around her waist, drawing the eye to her slim core.

She rocked a gold bracelet and a minimalist-style ring, adding some glamour to the look.

In the post’s caption, she expressed that she wants to be back at the beach.

The stunning slideshow was quickly met with a staggering amount of support from social media users, accumulating more than 491,000 likes since going live just one day ago. Additionally, more than 1,200 fans spoke out in admiration for the model’s curves, gorgeous looks, and skimpy bathing suit in the comments section.

“You are literally a goddess I swear,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You look so happy and that makes me happy,” a second fan chimed in, following with a string of red heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“You are such a cutie,” a third admirer gushed, adding numerous sparkle and red heart symbols to the end of their compliment.

“Bro what, you’re so gorg it’s insane,” a fourth individual asserted.

Charly frequently enthralls her Instagram followers with jaw-dropping content of herself. On December 14, she posted some images that displayed her in yet another tiny bikini as she danced around a water sprinkler.