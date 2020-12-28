Australian Model Madi Edwards Enjoys Wine While Clad In A Sexy Silk Dress

Madi Edwards took to social media to flaunt her killer curves, trading in lingerie for a sexy dress instead. The post was shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, and it’s been getting noticed for several different reasons.

The image captured Madi sitting outside in front of a wood table that was set with white plates and shiny silverware. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Rick Shores. The setting was picture-perfect, and the balcony where Madi sat overlooked a vast body of water, while the sky was filled with clouds. Madi sat on top of a cushioned chair, placing one hand on the wood bench, and holding a glass of wine in the opposite. She pursed her lips and met the camera lens with an alluring stare.

Madi flaunted her bombshell body in a tight dress that did her nothing but favors. A tag in the post indicated that the outfit was from Ally Fashion. The garment appeared to be constructed of silk fabric, giving her look a chic vibe. It had thin, spaghetti strap sleeves that were tight over her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms on full display. Its scooping neckline plunged low into her chest, and her voluptuous assets were on full display. The piece proceeded to fit tightly over her tummy, highlighting her tiny frame.

The bottom of the dress was equally as tight, hitting high on her thigh and treating her audience to a great view of her legs. It had a set of ties on its sides that helped to draw further attention to her toned lower-half.

Madi styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. She added several accessories to her look including a chunky necklace on her collar and a bracelet and ring to match.

In the caption of the update, Madi shared that she was happy to be home and said that she hoped that everyone had “a good Christmas.” As of this writing, the image has only been live on her feed for 24 hours, but it’s earned more than 15,000 likes and 130 comments.

“Stunning as always babe and that view is amazing,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Looking just simply beautiful,” a second social media user complimented.

“You look very pretty and beautiful because you can see your simplicity….. Thank you very much for the photo,” a third commented with a trio of pink hearts.

“Beautiful and wonderful. You are the best,” one more chimed in.