Deborah Tramitz Teases Fans And Tugs Down Her Bikini Bottoms In Tantalizing Beach Snap

Deborah Tramitz is longing for summer, per her latest Instagram share.

After celebrating the winter holidays with a few festive uploads, the model took to her account on Monday, December 28 to express her desire for warmer weather with a bikini-clad snap that brought some serious heat to her page.

She was seen posing on a beautiful beach with her head turned over her shoulder and a huge smile across her face. The sun spilled down on the secluded space, illuminating Deobrah’s slender frame as the wind gently blew through her blond locks while a gorgeous view of the mountains filled up the background behind her.

The German hottie certainly exuded summer vibes while working the camera as she was clad in a simple black bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves. The two-piece included a classic halter-style top with stringy straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. Her ample assets were left well on display thanks to the number’s tiny triangle cups and plunging neckline, which worked together to show off an eyeful of her voluptuous cleavage. The piece also featured a thin band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, helping to accentuate her slender frame.

Deborah also wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms in the beachside snap. The garment provided minimal coverage to her lower half, allowing her to show off her curvy hips and shapely thighs. It had a thin waistband, part of which sat high up on her hips to draw attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs. She teased her followers by looping her thumb around the other side of the band and tugging it down lower on her waist, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

As for her accessories, the model kept things simple by adding a stack of gorgeous pendant necklaces, one of which fell far down her bronzed decolletage to draw even more attention to her exposed bosom. She wore a beautiful ring around one of her fingers as well for some additional bling.

Fans certainly seemed enamored by the steamy new addition to Deborah’s feed, and did not hesitate to show the social media star some love.

“Looking fantastic,” one person wrote.

“Truly stunning,” praised another fan.

“You have a body made for summer,” a third follower quipped.

“You are very beautiful my love,” praised a fourth admirer.

The update has also been awarded more than 23,000 likes within just nine hours of going live.