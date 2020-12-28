‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Liam Begins To Unravel

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 29 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is not doing well. He always does the right thing, and now that he’s keeping a secret from his wife, he’s starting to lose his sense of self.

According to the daily spoilers, Liam will start to unravel because he cannot deal with his guilty feelings. The Spencer heir needs to come clean before he explodes and tells Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) everything.

Liam’s Conscience Bothers Him

Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) slept together after he thought that he had seen Hope and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) kissing. At the time, he and his ex-wife had been drinking. One thing led to another, and they landed in bed. Afterward, they learned that Thomas had actually been kissing the Hope mannequin.

Liam wanted to come clean immediately. He needed to deal with the consequences of his actions because he didn’t want any secrets between him and his wife.

However, Steffy doesn’t want the truth to come out. She finally has a stable relationship, with Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan, whom she doesn’t want to lose. Reluctantly, Liam agreed to not tell anyone that they had made love.

Liam has always been a straight arrow. As seen in the below image, he vowed that he would be the best husband to Hope from now on, but his conscience is still plaguing him. Hope trusts him and he knows that he should confess.

Feeling guilty, Liam vows to be the husband that Hope deserves today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/iSn6YCiRHY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 21, 2020

Steffy Reprimands Her Ex

According to The TV Guide, Liam will begin to unravel. He loses focus and becomes upset because his guilty feelings are weighing on him. He may even feel that Hope deserves better than him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the Spencer heir will talk to Steffy. He cannot live with a lie hanging over his head. Liam’s conscience won’t allow him to do the wrong thing.

However, Steffy will reprimand and remind him that he also made a vow to her. He promised that he wouldn’t say anything. He has so much to lose if he confesses. Two children’s worlds will come crashing down because of their silly one-night mistake. She doesn’t understand why he wants to break his family up, because he should know that Hope would never forgive him.

Teasers hint that Hope will hear part of the conversation. She will be upset and demand to know what Steffy and Liam have been hiding. Will they confess and tell her everything?