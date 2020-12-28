Lynnie Marie Flashes Underboob In Barely There Crop Top & Lace Panties

Lynnie Marie left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram upload on Sunday night. The beautiful blond showed off plenty of skin as she rocked a racy outfit.

In the stunning snaps, Lynnie looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a barely there crop top that flashed her underboob. The teeny shirt featured a thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a scooped neckline to expose even more skin.

She added a pair of bright aqua-colored lace panties to the outfit. The undies were cut high over her hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs. However, it was her flat tummy and chiseled abs that seemed to steal the show in the snaps. She accessorized the look with a small pair of earrings.

In the first photo, Lynnie sat on a wooden table with her legs apart. She had both of her hands resting at her sides as she arched her back and turned her head away from the camera while wearing a steamy expression on her face. The second shot featured her with one leg pulled in close to her body and a hand in her hair as she wore a flirty smirk on her lips.

In the background of the shots, a bed made up with gray blankets could be seen. In the caption, Lynnie revealed the importance of being a good person and living a happy life. She also geotagged her location as Cancun.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded over both of her shoulders and hung down her back.

Lynnie’s over 1.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The photos garnered more than 12,000 likes within the first 13 hours after they were published to her account. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 350 messages during that time.

“YOU’RE SO PERFECT!!!!!!” one follower wrote.

“Omg, of any angle and perspective you’re incredibly beautiful,” another gushed.

“Ohh wow you look simply stunning and beautifull [sic] friend,” a third user stated.

“Good person is great, shows your character. Being happy and grateful are keys to having a wonderful life,” a fourth person commented.

