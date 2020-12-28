Ashley Resch Pulls Down Pants & Shows Off Pert Derriere In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Monday, December 28, Canadian model Ashley Resch shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 946,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 24-year-old standing in front of an off-white wall. In the body of the post, Ashley tagged professional photographer Estuard Guinea, suggesting that he had taken the picture. According to the geotag, the location of the casual photo shoot was Los Angeles, California.

Ashley opted to wear a cropped gray hooded sweatshirt. She also sported matching sweatpants that had been pulled down, which revealed she was wearing a pair of cheeky white underwear that put her pert derriere on display. Fans were also able to get a good view of the sizable black ink tattoo on the side of her thigh.

The blond beauty wore her honey-colored hair in loose waves and a deep side part. She also sported a chic white-tipped French manicure.

In the first image, Ashley turned to the side and hooked her ring finger in her pants pocket. She lowered her gaze with a serious expression on her face. The following photo showed her tugging on the waistband of her sweatpants. She turned her neck to look directly at the camera lens, parting her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the song “Something in the Way She Moves” by James Taylor.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 7,000 likes. Quite a few of Ashley’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“[W]hy are you so perfect,” asked an admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Beautifully gorgeous as always Ashley,” remarked another devotee.

“These photos captures [sic] your natural beauty and the essence of your sweetness and how bootydelicious [sic] and candy [candy emoji] sweet you are!” added a different fan.

“Looking so d*mn hot and sexy,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Ashley is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a tiny blue two-piece swimsuit. That post has been liked over 22,000 times since it was shared.