Bri Teresi Poses With A Football In A Crop Top & Booty Shorts

Bri Teresi showed off her athletic body in the most recent addition to her social media feed. The model posted the image on her Instagram page on December 27, and her fans have been going wild for it ever since.

The photo captured Bri posing in the middle of the frame. She positioned herself on top of a multicolored rug, and there were a few wooden beams and a leather couch with decorative pillows behind her. Bri leaned over, placing one hand on the rug and the opposite on a football. She turned her head and met the lens with an alluring stare. She selected a sexy and sporty outfit, which perfectly hugged her curves.

Bri opted for a scanty set which included a crop top with short sleeves that left her biceps on display. The garment was tight on her figure, and it had a bright blue fabric that popped against her allover glow. Its sleeves and sides had white stripes, giving it an athletic feel. The piece cut off near her ribcage, allowing her to show off her trim midsection.

She paired the top with a set of matching booty shorts. They had a thick waistband that was worn high on her hips, highlighting her slim waist. The shorts cut off at her upper thighs, treating her audience to a great view of her bronzed legs. She added a pair of white over-the-knee socks with pink stripes at the top. She styled her long, blond locks with a side part and loose waves that tumbled over one shoulder.

In the caption of the update, the model asked her fans who their favorite football team was. She also shared that she had more photos of herself in the same outfit. Bri made sure to credit her photographer for snapping the sexy upload.

Fans have not been shy about showering the post with love. Within a matter of minutes, the snap has amassed more than 11,900 likes and 350 comments. Some social media users applauded Bri on her bombshell curves, while a few more commented with their favorite sports team. Several others used emoji instead of words to express their thoughts.

“Oh so you play football now?? You are absolutely stunning,” one follower wrote, adding a series of flames.

“Stunning mesmerizing sexy gorgeous beauty looking sizzling hawtt,” a second fan added.

“Whatever team your on beautiful,” another wrote alongside a few red hearts.

“Steelers ALLDAY even though they’re sucking right now… but I’ll play quarterback,” a fourth complimented.