Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Buy 100 Hand-Knit ‘Archie’ Beanies As They Support Charity In Son’s Name

The royal couple purchased their sons's cutest hat for 100 needy children and their donation was doubled.

Prince Harry posed for an adorable photo with his son ahead of news that he and his wife Meghan Markle purchased 100 hats in their little boy’s name for a charitable cause.

In a new Instagram share, the Duke of Sussex and his son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, were pictured in a throwback photo posted by the New Zealand based Make Give Live as the organization gave thanks to the famous family for their support.

In the pic, Harry held his 1-year-old son as they stood by a body of water. The father-son duo wore knit hats, but Archie’s was much cuter as it came adorned with pompoms on each side. Archie’s $49 Make Give Live hat is called the CocoBear beanie.

In the caption, the agency revealed that the royal couple wrote to them just before the holidays to order 100 of the beanies to donate to Archie’ Kiwi Friends, which is a charity for children in need in New Zealand. Because the company has a “buy one-give one” mantra, that meant 200 beanies were actually donated in Archie’s name. A thank you was also issued to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for relaying a message of thanks and a Merry Christmas to the royal couple.

In the comments section, followers were thrilled by the heartwarming holiday gesture.

“So happy for you all. And good on ya for providing the beanies to Archie’s Kiwi friends,” one commenter wrote.

“So happy Harry and Meghan support your work,” another added.

“This is amazing and heartwarming on many levels!” another chimed in.

“Harry, you are the Prince of Hearts how much your mother would have been so proud,” another admirer wrote.

Archie first wore the Make Give Live’s Cocobear hat nearly one year ago in an image shared as part of a year-end video on the family’s former Instagram page last New Year’s Eve. The photo gave the organization great exposure and the adorable hat was soon dubbed the “Archie beanie.”

MGL co-founder Becky Smith told New Zealand outlet Now to Love that immediately after the image of Harry and Archie was released sales for the hats went “through the roof.”

“Yesterday was just crazy,” she told Now To Love last January 3. “We’ve been doing this for three years and we’ve never had so many orders in one day.”

The new post about the family’s Christmas gift to Kiwi Friends was posted one month after the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. In a heartbreaking essay for the New York Times, the 39-year-old former actress shared the devastating news that lost her second baby in July after feeling a “sharp cramp” while changing Archie’s diaper.