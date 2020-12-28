Morgan Ketzner Looks Flawless In A Floral Bikini As She Shares Upcoming Travel Plans: ‘Back To Miami We Go’

Morgan Ketzner returned to her Instagram page on Sunday to share another sizzling snap that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The model showcased her killer figure in skimpy swimwear while revealing her next travel destination with her 644,000 followers.

In the image, Morgan stood close to the camera as she posed at a beautiful pool that was surrounded by palm trees. She popped her hips out to the side, emphasizing her killer curves as she gazed at the camera with a smoldering stare. The photo appeared to be a throwback to one of her previous vacations, as a geotag indicated that the snap was taken in Miami Beach, Florida — the same place she noted in the caption that she would be venturing to this week.

The blond bombshell was certainly dressed for the sunny Florida weather as she was clad in a flirty floral bikini from Koana Swim. The two-piece was white and had dainty pink flowers all over it — a combo that helped to complement her gorgeous, allover tan.

Morgan looked flawless as she showed off her ample assets in a triangle-style top that fit snugly over her voluptuous chest. It had a plunging neckline that exposed her bountiful cleavage and bronzed decolletage, while its tiny cups teased a glimpse of sideboob as she worked the camera. The number also featured thin straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms of the swimwear set made for quite a sight as well. The garment boasted a high-cut design that exposed Morgan’s curvy hips and shapely thighs, as well as a thick band that accentuated her tiny waist. Fans were also treated to a good look at her flat tummy and abs in the shot, much to their delight.

The social media star kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a dainty hoop earring through her cartilage piercing to give the look a hint of bling. She also left her dirty blond locks down in loose, beachy waves.

One day proved to be more than enough time for fans of the beauty to show the skin-baring Instagram post some love. It has been flooded with nearly 800 comments, many with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Hi Morgan looking stunning again as always,” one person wrote.

“Superb and perfect,” praised another fan.

“Hello, gorgeous can I come with you. Plzzzzzzzz,” a third follower begged.

“Awesome pic, safe travels!” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also been showered with over 28,000 likes after 24 hours on her feed.