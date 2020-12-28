Natalie Roser Flashes Her Buns In A Cheeky Blue Bikini At The Beach: ‘Aussie Christmas Vibes’

Natalie looked phenomenal as she took advantage of Australia's beautiful summer weather.

Natalie Roser took advantage of spending Christmas in Australia by hitting up the beach over the weekend, where she looked hotter than ever in a bright blue bikini. The model took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a few snaps of her time by the water, much to the delight of her adoring fans.

A total of three photos were included in the steamy new addition to Natalie’s feed that capture her enjoying a dip in the ocean on a beautiful and sunny day. The images appeared to have been taken candidly, as the model did not strike a calculated pose in any of them, but rather stood with her back to the camera as the waves crashed to the shore around her. She gathered her blond locks in her hand as she gazed out at the vast sea, only once turning her head over her shoulder to meet the lens with her piercing blue eyes.

Of course, a trip to the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Natalie’s hardly seemed to come as a disappointment to her 1.3 million followers on the social media platform. She opted for a vibrant blue two-piece that popped against her deep tan and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The look included a set of cheeky bottoms that exposed her enviable buns entirely as she spent the day under the sun. It had a thick waistband that accentuated her tiny waist, while its high-cut design treated her audience to a look at her lean legs and shapely thighs.

The top half of Natalie’s swimwear was not fully shown in the series of photos, though it wasn’t hard to tell that the piece was just as risque. It featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a thick band that tied tightly around her ribcage to further accentuate her slender frame. The number also appeared to have a plunging neckline that teased a glimpse of her ample cleavage, surely sending a few pulses racing along the way.

The trio of bikini-clad snaps sent Natalie’s fans into a frenzy, with dozens flocking to the comments section to shower the blond bombshell with love.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful beach babe,” quipped another fan.

“Phenomenal! Magnificent! Stupendous! Lovely!” a third follower gushed, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of his comment.

“Flawless,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 21,000 likes in just one day’s time.