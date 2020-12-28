Jessie J Says Meniere’s Disease Left Her Deaf & Unable To Walk

Singer Jessie J has revealed that Meniere’s Disease had temporarily left her deaf and unable to walk. During an Instagram live, the songwriter shared that she was hospitalized on Christmas Eve. Entertainment Weekly reported that in the video, Jesse spoke about her condition.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” Jessie said at the time. She then said that she was told she had Meniere’s Disease.

She then stated that she knows many people suffer from it and she has had a lot of supporters reach out to her to give her great advice.

Jessie said that she was laying low in silence and added that she missed singing so much and being around people.

In the live video, Jessie also said that she believed things could have been much worse for her. While the symptoms she experienced threw her off, the “Bang Bang” singer revealed she was super grateful for her health. She discovered she had the condition after she went to a hospital that specializes in these disorders and got her diagnosis.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

In an Instagram post seen here, Jessie noted that she spent the holiday watching The Queen’s Gambit with her finger in one of her ears and noted that she watched the first episode four times because she could not focus. She further revealed that it sounded like someone had crawled in her ear and turned a hairdryer on.

Meniere’s Disease is a disorder that can lead to vertigo and hearing loss. It can strike at any age and usually starts in young to middle-aged adults, reported the Mayo Clinic. Some of the symptoms include hearing loss, tinnitus, and a feeling of fullness in the ear.

Jessie’s fans sent their support in the comments section of the IG post.

“Not too sure if many ppl read what you just said because I don’t see anyone trying to at least provide you with a sense of condolence to your diagnosis, I’m glad you’re approaching it with such grace and it just goes to show your strength,” penned one supporter.

“I’ve been dealing with some awful vertigo feelings for the past few months, going to talk with doc after the new year. Hope for your sake it’s just the ear/hearing aspect for you. Stay strong and yes let’s be thankful for what we’ve got,” wrote a second fan.