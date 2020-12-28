Jessie J Says Meniere’s Disease Left Her Deaf & Unable To Walk During IG Live

Singer Jessie J has revealed that Meniere’s Disease had left her deaf and unable to walk. During an Instagram Live, the songwriter shared she was hospitalized on Christmas Eve. Entertainment Weekly reported that in the video, Jesse spoke about her condition.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” Jessie said at the time. “Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome.” She then stated that she knows a lot of people suffer from it and she has had a lot of people reach out to her to give her great advice.

Jessie said she was “laying low in silence” and added that she missed singing so much and being around anyone.

In the Live video, Jessie continued that she believed that things could have been way worse. The “Bang Bang” singer revealed she was super grateful for her health and the symptoms she experienced “threw her off.” The diagnosis was made when the former flame of Channing Tatum went to a hospital that specialized in these disorders and got her diagnosis.

In a post seen here, Jessie said that when she sings loud, it sounds like there’s someone trying to run out of her ear.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

She spent the holiday watching The Queen’s Gambit with her finger in her and said she watched the first episode four times because she [had] zero focus and inside her ear, it sounded like someone crawled in and turned a hairdryer on.

Meniere’s Disease is a disorder that can lead to vertigo and hearing loss. It can occur at any age and usually starts between young and middle-aged adults reported the Mayo Clinic. Some of the symptoms include hearing loss, tinnitus, and a feeling of fullness in the ear.

Jessie’s fans sent their support in the comments section of the post.

“Not too sure if many ppl read what you just said because I don’t see anyone trying to at least provide you with a sense of condolence to your diagnosis, I’m glad you’re approaching it with such grace and it just goes to show your strength,” penned one fan.

“I’ve been dealing with some awful vertigo feelings for the past few months, going to talk with doc after the new year. Hope for your sake it’s just the ear/hearing aspect for you. Stay strong and yes let’s be thankful for what we’ve got,” claimed a second Instagram user.