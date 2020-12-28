Katelyn Runck Rocks Plunging Crop Top And Tiny Shorts, Shows Off Cleavage And Toned Physique

Fitness guru Katelyn Runck shared some gorgeous new snapshots of her enviable figure with her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Monday, December 28.

The 29-year-old was captured in a lush tropical setting for the series, which consisted of two images and one video. Despite the scenic beauty surrounding her, Katelyn stood out most as she struck a few sexy poses.

In the first image, she stood tall and faced the camera as she cocked one hip. She put her left leg forward and smiled widely while directing her strong gaze to the lens. The second snapshot honed in on her upper body, highlighting her chest, midsection and face. The third frame showed the model striking a pose with one hand on her waist as the camera approached her. She then adjusted her locks and grabbed her right arm with her left hand, framing her chest.

She wore her long brunette hair in slight, natural-looking waves that cascaded over her right shoulder. Her long nails were perfectly manicured, complete with a white polish that stood out against her skin tone.

Katelyn displayed her busty assets in a mustard-colored top with a white floral print. The garment featured short sleeves and a plunging neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. The number’s cropped length also put her sculpted core on show.

She teamed the tiny top with matching high-rise shorts that accentuated her curves, drawing the eye to her hips, booty, and slim midsection.

In the post’s caption, she told her followers to “keep shining,” and engaged with them by asking what their plans are for the week. She credited content creator Lee LHGFX as the visionary behind the post.

Monday’s series accumulated more than 10,000 likes in just two hours after going live, appearing to be a big hit with her admirers. More than 320 fans also relayed their support for the model in the comments section, where they complimented her on her form, beauty, and scanty attire.

“Good vibes this morning, you have the best smile babe,” one individual commented, adding several pink heart symbols.

“Very nice figure,” another admirer chimed in, following with a string of thumbs-up emoji.

“Nice pictures Katelyn, enjoy your Monday,” a third fan gushed.

“You are so perfect in every way,” a fourth user added, filling their compliment with red hearts and heart-eyes emoji.

The stunner often serves sizzling looks on her Instagram feed. Just yesterday, she shared some images of herself in an off-the-shoulder crop top and tiny white shorts. That content has received more than 31,000 likes, so far.