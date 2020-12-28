Demi Rose Goes Braless Under Skintight Dress That Showcases Her Hourglass Figure

Brunette bombshell Demi Rose looked like a glowing goddess in her latest Instagram share. In a post shared on Monday, she rocked a skintight dress that hugged her figure and accentuated her voluptuous chest and hourglass figure while she soaked up some sun.

Demi’s sleeveless garment was made from a stretchy, cream-colored fabric that accentuated her skin tone. The clingy fabric highlighted all of her feminine curves including her ample chest and hips.

The popular influencer wore her hair styled in loose waves with a side part, and she sported a blue polish on her fingernails.

The post was geotagged in Ibiza, and it consisted of two pictures that captured Demi standing outside on a balcony for the photo shoot. The sun hit the front of her body, giving the snaps a warm glow. She posed next to a wooden railing and part of a beige wall was behind her. A rock wall was also off to one side of the balcony.

The frames were similar in that they caught Demi while she stuck a sexy pose and gave the camera sultry glances with her lips parted. In the first snap, she held one hand behind her head while her other hand rested on the rail. She stood with one leg slightly forward, showing off her incredible hourglass shape. In the second picture, she held her hand near the top back of her head while her long locks fell over one shoulder.

The update was a smash hit, with more than 188,000 of Demi’s followers hitting the heart button within a few hours of her sharing it.

In the caption, she wrote that she was thankful for sunshine in the winter. She also tagged PrettyLittleThing as the makers of the outfit.

Dozens of her followers gave the post plenty of love.

“You are rocking that dress my dear,” one admirer wrote.

“I love your look princess you are beautiful,” a second fan wrote, adding numerous smiley face and red heart emoji.

“You look beautiful with that dress but you look good with anything you wear,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Beautiful as always,” a fourth follower added with several heart-eye smiley face emoji.

Over the weekend, Demi shared an update that saw her striking a sexy pose in a white ensemble that was unzipped below her breasts. The number fit her snugly, giving her fans a good look at her bare cleavage while she posed on a white fur rug.