Alexa Collins Slays In A Bold Look That Shows Off Some Serious Cleavage

Blond beauty Alexa Collins thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy shot in which she rocked a monochromatic look with some bold details. The photo was captured outdoors, and Alexa posed on a pale gray wooden walkway with a white fence crafted from wood slats behind her. Several plants draped over the side of the fence, and exotic trees could be spotted on the other side, as well as a sliver of the breathtaking blue sky visible through the palm fronds.

Alexa rocked a two-piece look from the brand Hot Miami Styles, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Alexa rocked a cropped top that covered little more than a revealing bikini would. The strapless piece hugged her ample assets, and she had a serious amount of cleavage on display in the look. A knotted piece of fabric started between her breasts, drawing even more attention to her chest, and the wide swaths of material cascaded down her toned stomach. Several inches of her flat tummy were exposed, as were her sculpted shoulders and slender arms.

She paired the skimpy top with bottoms that likewise had a few eye-catching details. They were high-waisted, with the snug waistband clinging to her midsection. The material draped over her hips and thighs before cascading to the ground, becoming increasingly voluminous as they progressed down her legs. The wide-legged style had some major drama, and Alexa posed with one leg held out to the side in order to accentuate the garment.

She added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a gold choker necklace, a few delicate rings, and a pair of black-framed glasses. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her chest and back in tousled waves.

She paired the steamy shot with a wistful caption, and her fans absolutely loved the share. The post received over 8,700 likes and 117 comments in just two hours.

“Absolutely GORGEOUS!” one fan wrote, loving the update.

“Beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

“Wow!! You are fire girl,” a third fan remarked, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

“Love you queen,” another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa showcased her flawless figure in a festive red lingerie set that left little to the imagination. The lacy attire highlighted Alexa’s curves, and she stretched out on a furry rug with her hair around her as she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.