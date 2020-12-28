Madi Edwards Accentuates Her Assets In Teal Lingerie While Playfully Sticking Out Her Tongue In Flirty Selfie

Madi Edwards has her 782,000 Instagram followers talking after posting a new round of selfies to her feed. The model took to her account on Monday, December 28 to share the sizzling triple-pic update that has earned nothing but love since going live.

The Aussie stunner looked absolutely flawless as she showed off her bronzed physique in a set of teal lingerie, which she indicated in the caption was from Lounge Underwear. The coordinated undergarments included a sexy lace bra with semi-sheer cups and a daring scoop neckline that exposed her bare décolletage and voluptuous cleavage. A small silver ring fell in the middle of her chest, drawing even more attention to the busty display, while the number’s thin satin straps helped to accentuate her toned arms and shoulders.

Madi also sported a pair of matching panties in the steamy trio of snaps. The revealing number boasted a high-cut design that flaunted her toned thighs and curvy hips. Its thin waistband had the brand’s logo written on it in bold white lettering on its thin straps, which sat high up on her hips to draw eyes toward her tiny waist, taut stomach, and abs.

She also added a stack of dainty gold necklaces to accessorize her look and adorned many of her fingers with gold rings to give the barely there ensemble some bling.

The blond bombshell ventured to what appeared to be her living room to show off the racy outfit, where she sat on top of a plush white chair in front of an ornate, gold-framed mirror. She stuck her tongue out in a playful manner in the first image of the set while averting her brown eyes to the screen of her cell phone, ensuring that she captured the photo at the perfect angle.

The second shot saw her focused more intently on the screen as she pursed her plump lips before parting them slightly in a sensual manner.

Many of Madi’s followers took some time to show their admiration for the sultry shots, awarding them more than 27,000 likes after just seven hours of going live to her feed. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the social media star with compliments.

“Extremely extremely beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Sensationally hot,” quipped another fan.

“Gorgeous body complemented with gorgeous lingerie,” a third follower praised.

“Unreal,” added a fourth admirer.

Madi has been steaming up her page with a number of scanty lingerie looks lately. Earlier this month, she brought the heat when she showcased her killer curves in a nude bra-and-panties combo, which she also teamed with a matching garter belt. The strappy look proved to be another hit, earning nearly 34,000 likes and 299 comments to date.