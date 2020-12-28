Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zende Asks Paris To Stay

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 28 reveal that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) will overhear a shocking conversation. The discussion will push him to ask Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) to stay in Los Angeles.

According to the daily spoilers, Zende will try to convince Paris that leaving would be the wrong move for her. They are only just getting to know each other and she needs to decide for herself where her future lies.

Zende Overhears Zoe’s Demand

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) feels that Paris has overstayed her welcome. The social worker arrived a few weeks ago, and according to the model, is already upending her life. She came to L.A. to make a life for herself and now her sister is tagging along.

Zoe feels that Paris is stealing her limelight. She was there when Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) proposed to her, and she’s always at the office. What ticks her off is that her sibling and Zende seem to have formed a connection. It looks as if the model may be a little jealous because she has a thing for Zende too.

According to The TV Guide, Zoe will tell her sibling off. She will ask her to leave and create a life for herself. Of course, Paris has no idea where this is coming from. They were getting along so well and now Zoe has turned on her. She may argue with her to find out why she doesn’t want her around anymore.

Zende Makes His Own Request

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zende will be stunned when he eavesdrops on the conversation. As seen in the above image, this is not the first time that he notes there is tension between the sisters. He likes Paris and enjoys her company.

So, when the designer hears that Zoe wants Paris to leave, he will be upset. The model has no right to decide where her sister may live. He would also like to get to know the young social worker better.

Paris will be pleased when Zende asks her to stay. At least one person is in her corner and thinks that she adds value to their lives.

What Paris doesn’t know is that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is also looking out for her. He recently suggested to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that the social worker would be a good fit for Forrester Foundation. Later this week, after reviewing her resume, Ridge will give Carter the go-ahead to hire Paris. She could be joining the Forrester team.

As for Zoe, she will be angry when she learns that her fiancé got her sister a position at the fashion house. She and Carter will have their first argument when she demands that he rescind the job offer.