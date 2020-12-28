Kara Del Toro Spreads Her Legs In A Sexy Monochromatic Look

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a smoking-hot triple update in which she rocked a sexy monochromatic look. The photos were taken indoors, and Kara posed in front of a massive dining room table with large pendant lights hanging above it and upholstered gray chairs surrounding the surface. The ground underneath was a patterned carpet that incorporated shades of beige, lilac and deep purple, and some sunlight filtered in through nearby windows, casting a gorgeous glow over Kara’s entire form.

She tagged the Australian label Lioness in the first slide, suggesting her ensemble came from that particular store, and also tagged footwear company Stuart Weitzman, in case her followers were interested in picking up a pair of boots for themselves.

For the first image, Kara sat on the edge of the dining room table, leaving one foot almost entirely extended until the ball of her foot touched the ground. She spread her legs, placing the other foot high on one of the chairs as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Kara’s outfit was a long-sleeved dress with a plunging neckline. The neckline featured a row of delicate button holes on one side, and tiny buttons along the other, and it left a serious amount of cleavage on display. She accessorized with a necklace that drew even more attention to her ample assets.

The piece was crafted from a white fabric with a very subtle print, and the pale tones looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin. The material draped over her toned stomach and shapely hips, and there was a scandalously high slit on either side, leaving a major amount of her sculpted stems on display. The hem of the garment only came a few inches down her thighs, but the slits on either side revealed even more of her smooth skin.

Kara pulled her long blond locks back into a sleek bun that put her flawless features on display, and she finished her outfit with a pair of knee-high boots with a chunky heel. She held a glass of water in her hand, and the sun illuminated her face and bombshell body.

She switched up her poses only slightly for the second and third images, continuing to show off her curves for the camera. Her followers loved the update, and the post received over 25,800 likes as well as 198 comments within 22 hours of going live.

“This outfit is a major serve,” one fan wrote, loving the look.

“Gorgeous,” another commented.

“Wow you look spectacular,” a third fan remarked, including two flame emoji in the compliment.

